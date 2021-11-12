3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

