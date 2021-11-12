44,450 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

VRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,343. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

