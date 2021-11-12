45,473 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Bought by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,815.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,410. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

KROS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,564. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

