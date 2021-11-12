45,633 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cousins Properties by 249.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 96,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 45.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $3,517,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $40.04 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

