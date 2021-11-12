$521.95 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $521.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $513.90 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.