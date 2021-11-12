$82.18 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $82.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $84.00 million. BGSF posted sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $306.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,998 shares of company stock worth $406,307 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

