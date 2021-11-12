87,057 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,057 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $23,906,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after buying an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $151,030,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $333.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

