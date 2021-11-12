888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.55

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $4.70. 888 shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1,140 shares.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

