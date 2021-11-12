Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.