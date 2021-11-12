Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,166. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a P/E ratio of 127.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth $180,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

