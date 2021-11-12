ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

