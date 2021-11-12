Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.20 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $381.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

