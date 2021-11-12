Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $158.27

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.27 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 160.46 ($2.10). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 159.25 ($2.08), with a volume of 18,046 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £306.36 million and a P/E ratio of 796.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

