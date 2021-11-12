Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Shares Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) shot up 14.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

Aceto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.

