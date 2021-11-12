ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of ACMR opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $2,265,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,228. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

