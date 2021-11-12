Actinium Price Hits $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $820,576.92 and approximately $15,269.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,265,650 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

