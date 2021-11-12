Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 139,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524,703 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 342,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,182. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

