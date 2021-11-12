Activest Wealth Management Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,484.47. 42,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,391.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,390.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

