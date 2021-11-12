Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $161.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,795. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $116.50 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

