Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,081,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.66. The company had a trading volume of 329,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960,119. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.