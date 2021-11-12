Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,439. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.70 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

