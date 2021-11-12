Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
ATVI opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
