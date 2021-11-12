Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

