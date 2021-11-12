Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Acushnet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Acushnet by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GOLF opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

