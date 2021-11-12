Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 166,667 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

