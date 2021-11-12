AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Holdings Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 3,500.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,562 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.66% of AdaptHealth worth $23,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.