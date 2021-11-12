Add.xyz (ADD) Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $66,035.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00222092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.