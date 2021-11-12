adidas (ADDYY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY):

11/11/2021 – adidas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/11/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/11/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2021 – adidas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/21/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/19/2021 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

10/6/2021 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

10/4/2021 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/4/2021 – adidas is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

9/30/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/28/2021 – adidas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/28/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $161.05. The stock had a trading volume of 65,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas AG has a 52-week low of $149.45 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

