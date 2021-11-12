adidas AG to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

