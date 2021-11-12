Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Adtalem Global Education worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

