Aeon Price Tops $0.53 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Aeon has a market cap of $8.42 million and $7,922.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.22 or 0.00407709 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.