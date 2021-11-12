AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.52. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $670,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,198 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,063.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $79.28 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

