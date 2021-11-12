AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 268.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $695,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,198. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,063.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.28 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

