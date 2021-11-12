African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 222,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 250,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on African Gold Group from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.