Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of AGGZF stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

