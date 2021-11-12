Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 10,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

