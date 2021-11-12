Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has been assigned a C$45.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AFN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.57. 107,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.74. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.41 million and a PE ratio of -1,686.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.