Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.59 on Friday, hitting C$33.57. 107,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The firm has a market cap of C$630.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1,686.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.74. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.