Aidos Kuneen Reaches One Day Volume of $281,457.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $281,457.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,550.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.26 or 0.07197825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00405639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.70 or 0.01025485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.65 or 0.00403846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.00275723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00269952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

