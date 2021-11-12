Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$7.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:AIM traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.82 million and a PE ratio of -16.68. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a current ratio of 15.88.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

