Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$7.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:AIM traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.82 million and a PE ratio of -16.68. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a current ratio of 15.88.
Aimia Company Profile
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.