Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.17

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $86.65 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,086.07 or 1.00157315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050096 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00345188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.18 or 0.00508214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00175664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,109,877 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

