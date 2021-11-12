AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.90.
TSE BOS traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.85. 126,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.53. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
