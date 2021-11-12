AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.90.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

TSE BOS traded up C$1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.