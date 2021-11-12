AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.90.
TSE BOS traded up C$1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
