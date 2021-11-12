Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy Sells 12,731 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 395,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.