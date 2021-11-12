Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy Sells 12,731 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 395,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
