Akroma Price Up 523.1% Over Last 7 Days (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $218,847.29 and $560.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 523.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.28 or 0.07254017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00086538 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

