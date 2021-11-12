Alan D. Gold Sells 673 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $23,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $279.52. 175,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,119. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.81 and a 52 week high of $284.36. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.97. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

