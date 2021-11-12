Alan D. Gold Sells 673 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $23,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $279.52. 175,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,119. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.81 and a 52 week high of $284.36. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.97. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.46.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
