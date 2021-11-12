Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AD.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Shares of TSE AD.UN traded down C$0.46 on Friday, reaching C$19.91. 66,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,937. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$895.19 million and a PE ratio of 7.16.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.