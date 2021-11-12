Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 1,000 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $85.82. 117,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

