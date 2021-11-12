Alchemix Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $423.92 or 0.00672506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $340.90 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00221859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00090311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,090,702 coins and its circulating supply is 804,161 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars.

