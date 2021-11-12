Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Alcoa worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $2,950,000.

NYSE AA opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

